Rand Water develops new strategy to recoup R4bn in municipal debts
Emfuleni local municipality the biggest defaulter
At least 21 municipalities including the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane metros owe Rand Water more than R4bn in unpaid bills.
According to Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo, as of March 31, the municipalities owed the water utility R4,304,342,000...
