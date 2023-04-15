It will take Rand Water nearly a week to fully restore water supply in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, the utility said on Saturday.
“Rand Water’s Mapleton booster pumping station had a power failure that halted pumping at the station. Mapleton station is supplied with power by the City of Ekurhuleni. The City of Ekurhuleni and Eskom are on-site working towards ensuring power is restored at the station,” Rand Water said.
It is expected power will be restored at about 5pm on Saturday, but it will take five days to fully restore water supply, it added.
TimesLIVE
It will take five days to fully restore supply to Ekurhuleni and Tshwane: Rand Water
Image: 123RF/Maridav
It will take Rand Water nearly a week to fully restore water supply in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, the utility said on Saturday.
“Rand Water’s Mapleton booster pumping station had a power failure that halted pumping at the station. Mapleton station is supplied with power by the City of Ekurhuleni. The City of Ekurhuleni and Eskom are on-site working towards ensuring power is restored at the station,” Rand Water said.
It is expected power will be restored at about 5pm on Saturday, but it will take five days to fully restore water supply, it added.
TimesLIVE
Low pressure to no water for most of Tshwane, says Rand Water
Widespread water shortages likely in Tshwane after equipment failure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos