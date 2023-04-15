×

News

It will take five days to fully restore supply to Ekurhuleni and Tshwane: Rand Water

By TImesLIVE - 15 April 2023 - 17:01
Rand Water says power to its facilities should be restored by 5pm on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Maridav

It will take Rand Water nearly a week to fully restore water supply in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, the utility said on Saturday.

“Rand Water’s Mapleton booster pumping station had a power failure that halted pumping at the station. Mapleton station is supplied with power by the City of Ekurhuleni. The City of Ekurhuleni and Eskom are on-site working towards ensuring power is restored at the station,” Rand Water said.

It is expected power will be restored at about 5pm on Saturday, but it will take five days to fully restore water supply, it added.

