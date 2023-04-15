Rand Water says a power supply failure at its Mapleton booster station in Tshwane, which is supplied from an Ekurhuleni substation, has affected the Vlakfontein reservoir that supplies Tshwane.
“The cause of the power failure is being investigated by technicians who are on-site. It has resulted in depletion and/or declining levels of other Rand Water reservoirs, namely Brakpan, Selcourt, Bronberg, Wildebeesfontein and Stompiesfontein.
“Residents are therefore informed that challenges of low water pressure to no water will be experienced in most areas within Tshwane jurisdiction,” Rand Water said on Saturday.
Low pressure to no water for most of Tshwane, says Rand Water
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
