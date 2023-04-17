×

Fashion & Beauty

Thebe Magugu’s ‘Sonic Experience’ an extraordinary journey of folklore, music and style

‘Africans have always had poignant, urgent stories to tell’

17 April 2023 - 16:09
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Photographer Trevor Stuurman and designer Thebe Magugu at Nirox Sculpture Park.
Fashion designer Thebe Magugu’s “Sonic Experience” at the weekend transported guests into the wilderness for a sensory journey that was full-fledged haunting, mystical and spiritual. 

With Nirox Sculpture Park serving as the backdrop of the coven, guests including Langa Mavuso, Trevor Stuurman, Anatii, Amanda Dandala, Que DJ, Thabsie, Wanda Lephoto, Lerato Sengadi, Chloe Welgemoed, Muneyi and Felipe Mazibuko were taken on a whirlwind ride of dance, music, fashion, art, photography, food, drinks and culture.

To complete the fashion fantasy, the dress code guided patrons to wear all-black. Upon arrival they were each handed a custom Magugu kaftan, made out of the wearable Tswana blanket traditionally donned by brides. The matching aesthetic of the check print, as the cool kids would put it, was giving cult vibez. The spooky atmosphere was heightened by dancers covered to their heads in all-black fabric and delivering a Gothic performance art piece.

Curated by Magugu in collaboration with global streaming service Spotify, the experience took cue from Magugu’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, dubbed Folklorics. 

“As the name ‘Folklorics’ suggests, the collection looks at the past through a modern lens, much like the artists in my playlist,” Magugu wrote in a booklet given to attendees, highlighting his thought process. 

Attendees at Spotify Fashion Forward at Nirox Sculpture Park.
“They beautifully combine the past and present – while offering slight suggestions for the future – through intelligent, genre-bending and Afrocentric stories.”

Through the Spotify Fashion Forward playlist, Magugu last month became the first African designer to curate a playlist on the platform. Nodding the influence of fashion on music, Magugu featured artists he listened to while he was working on his autumn/winter 2023 collection. The artists include anyone from from Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse to Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa, Mafikizolo, Black Coffee, Skwatta Kamp, Kwesta and Cassper Nyovest. 

Amanda Dandala and Que DJ at Nirox Sculpture Park.
“Whether carved on stone or retold orally from generation to generation, Africans have always had poignant, urgent stories to tell and persevere,” Magugu said. 

“This season, I wanted to profile some of those stories we were brought up on – from mermaids steering ships to wreck to a cunning poltergeist of whom one should never call by name –  and translating it into a key collection for every woman. 

“A special component of the collection is its fuel: The music from artists who I have the personal privilege of calling friends who led the collection.”

Spellbinding performances by Zoe Modiga, Ukhoikhoi and The Brother Moves On, staged across three different areas dubbed “Water”, “Earth” and “Fire” kept guests dancing through the night.

The cocktail menu was also curated to complement those themes. 

Muso Zoe Modiga gives memorable performance at Nirox Sculpture Park.
Band The Brother Moves On perform for guests at Nirox Sculpture Park.
Ukhoikhoi performing at Nirox Sculpture Park.
Guest enjoy the ambience at Spotify Fashion Forward experience at Nirox Sculpture Park.
Nkuley Masemola at Nirox Sculpture Park.
Musician Langa Mavuso, Lerato Sengadi, Trevor Stuurman and Dr. Sivuyile Madikana at Nirox Sculpture Park.
Popular make up artist Divah Cadach.
