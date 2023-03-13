×

South Africa

Heavily armed suspects attack police transporting prisoners and release them: Manhunt launched

13 March 2023 - 13:26
Police said five of the escapees were arrested for aggravated robbery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

Police in Makhado, Limpopo, have launched a massive manhunt for heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at police members transporting six awaiting trial prisoners and managed to free them on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes-Benz and a white Toyota bakkie.

Mojapelo said the incident happened on the Vivo road next to the first Schoemansdal turn-off outside Louis Trichardt.

He said the escaped prisoners are Forward Shumba, 26, Shingirai Nyandome, 32, Brilliant Sibanda, 26, Erick Sithole, 35, Moses Zambara, 32, and Alex Nkomo, 35.

Mojapelo said all the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals.

“The first five were arrested for aggravated robbery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The last was arrested for theft of cables,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered the mobilisation of the necessary police resources, including the air wing, to hunt down the escapees and the suspects.

“People are advised not to approach the suspects under any circumstances as they are considered dangerous, but must instead call the police. Anyone with information may contact Col Nyelisani Mabatha on 082 565 8171, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send a message via MySAPSApp,” he said.

TimesLIVE

