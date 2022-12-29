×

South Africa

Police on the hunt for suspected rapist who escaped in KwaMhlanga court

By TimesLIVE - 29 December 2022 - 10:25
Police are searching for the rape suspect Moses Bheki Phakathi, who escaped from KwaMhlanga magistrate's court last week.
Image: SAPS

Mpumalanga police are searching for a rape suspect who escaped from the KwaMhlanga magistrate’s court last Wednesday.

Bheki Moses Phakathi, 29, escaped when an official vehicle that was transporting prisoners arrived at the Tweefontein court for their scheduled court appearance.

It is alleged that on their arrival, Phakathi escaped inside the court building.

Police spokesperson Brig Selby Mohlala said the police tried to chase after Phakathi unsuccessfully.

A case of escape from lawful custody was opened. In addition, a charge of aiding a suspect to escape was being investigated.

“An internal investigation surrounding the circumstances of this escape is underway.”

The suspect was facing five counts of rape as well as a charge of burglary.  

Mohlala urged members of the public to alert police by calling Crime Stop at 08600 10111 if they spot Phakathi.

TimesLIVE

