Wanted: Have you seen these 'dangerous' prison escapees?
Public urged to call nearest cop shop
Caiphus Kwinda, 45, escaped from police custody within a day after being sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl.
Kwinda is one of a group of 13 dangerous criminals still on the loose after escaping from police holding cells in two provinces including Limpopo and Mpumalanga in recent days. ..
Wanted: Have you seen these 'dangerous' prison escapees?
Public urged to call nearest cop shop
Caiphus Kwinda, 45, escaped from police custody within a day after being sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl.
Kwinda is one of a group of 13 dangerous criminals still on the loose after escaping from police holding cells in two provinces including Limpopo and Mpumalanga in recent days. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos