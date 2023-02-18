A Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) team has recovered the body of a 42-year-old woman in a dam in Lehae.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the incident was reported to her team around 3am on Saturday. The body was recovered around 10am.
“A 42-year-old woman was walking with her husband when she was suddenly swept away by floods,” Khumalo said.
“The EMS team was dispatched to where the incident occurred. They conducted the investigation and started the search. After a few hours of searching, the body of a female was recovered and identified by the family.”
TimesLIVE
Drowning victim’s body recovered from Johannesburg dam
Image: Supplied
A Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) team has recovered the body of a 42-year-old woman in a dam in Lehae.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the incident was reported to her team around 3am on Saturday. The body was recovered around 10am.
“A 42-year-old woman was walking with her husband when she was suddenly swept away by floods,” Khumalo said.
“The EMS team was dispatched to where the incident occurred. They conducted the investigation and started the search. After a few hours of searching, the body of a female was recovered and identified by the family.”
TimesLIVE
Pupil, man drown in Limpopo floods
WATCH | 17 schoolchildren almost drown as taxi driver tries to cross flooded bridge in KZN
KZN premier calls for full investigation into Durban beach drowning tragedy
Father dies trying to save son from drowning at KZN south coast beach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos