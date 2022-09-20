Driver arrested with abalone stash after high-speed chase

A police chase from Jeffreys Bay to Gqeberha ended when the suspect crashed his car into a pavement in Kabega Park. The driver allegedly attempted to flee but was apprehended by police on Monday.
About 2,372 units of perlemoen, packed in black bags, were allegedly discovered inside the car, with an estimated street value of R250,000.
The 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of perlemoen.
Members of the Thornhill police had received a tip-off about a suspicious Renault Kwid at about 11am on Monday.
“They spotted the vehicle on the R102 towards Jeffreys Bay about 20 minutes later,” police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said.
Image: SUPPLIED
“When they turned their vehicle around, the driver of the Kwid increased speed, resulting in a chase that ensued along the R102, N2 and Old Cape Road.
“The chase ended in Kabega Park, where the driver of the Kwid WID lost control due to wet conditions and embanked on the pavement.”
Beetge said the driver attempted to flee on foot.
“On searching the vehicle, large black bags containing 2,372 units of perlemoen were discovered and confiscated. The estimated street value is about R250,000.”
The man is expected to appear in court soon.
