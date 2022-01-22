South Africa

Trio of Cape Town abalone poachers fined R100,000 each

22 January 2022 - 09:28
Three abalone poachers arrested for running an illegal processing facility have been fined R100,000 each.
Three abalone poachers arrested for running an illegal processing facility have been fined R100,000 each.
Image: Hawks

Three abalone poachers have been fined R100,000 each after they were bust for running an illegal processing facility in Cape Town.

Two Chinese nationals — Wu Jieyong, 22, and Ren Keng, 27 — and Zimbabwean Justice Jairo Moyo, 27, were convicted in the Parow magistrate's court on Thursday.

The men were arrested in October by a team comprising the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team, crime intelligence, CapeNature and department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs.  

This followed a tipoff that they were operating an abalone processing facility in Parow East. They all pleaded guilty to multiple charges of possession of illegal abalone.

“They were consequently found guilty on all charges and were ordered to each pay R100,000 into the criminal asset recovery account with an alternative three months' imprisonment wholly suspended for five years with conditions,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

“They were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for selling, receiving or possession of illegal abalone. and a further three years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for operating an illegal abalone-processing establishment.”

The court slapped the men with another two years behind bars, which was wholly suspended for five years, for transporting or possessing  abalone “not in a whole state”.

The trio was sentenced to a further two years in jail, also wholly suspended for five years, for selling, delivering or acquiring of abalone without a prescribed invoice.

TimesLIVE

Perlemoen poaching suspects arrested at Sardinia Bay

Two suspected perlemoen poachers were arrested at Sardinia Bay on Wednesday after private security members found them with two vehicles containing ...
News
1 week ago

Poached abalone seized in Bloemfontein smugglers’ den

The Hawks this week raided an illegal abalone-processing plant about as far from the sea as you can get — in Bloemfontein.
News
1 month ago

Blast at Motherwell house blows the lid off illegal abalone processing facility

A gas explosion at a house in Motherwell in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape revealed a trove of poached abalone with an estimated street value ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?