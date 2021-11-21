Blast at Motherwell house blows the lid off illegal abalone processing facility

A gas explosion at a house in Motherwell in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape revealed a trove of poached abalone with an estimated street value of over R1m.

According to police the explosion took place on Friday. Officers arrived at about 9.50pm at the house in Ncwazi Street NU 7 where they discovered a drying facility.

“On arrival, the entire house except one room was gutted due to the explosion. On further investigation, fans, gas bottles and 2,227 units of abalone were found in the house.”

Police say the house was rented out about six months ago. No suspects were found on the scene.