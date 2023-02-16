Six family members get 16 life terms, 110-year sentence for sexual offences against children

The Pretoria north magistrate's court on Thursday sentenced six family members to a combined 16 life terms and 110-year prison term for “gruesome” crimes against children.

The six consist of a foster couple, aged 70 and 69, along with their four relatives who were collectively convicted of 20 counts of sexual offences against three minors aged between four and nine.

According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the offences occurred from 2005 until 2010 when they were arrested.

“Some of the charges they were convicted of were rape, indecent assault, compelled rape, compelled sexual assault, witness sexual acts, sexual grooming as well as child abuse and neglect.

“This was discovered after the six-year-old foster child was taken for school readiness assessment where she disclosed to the educational psychologist that she was being sexually assaulted by her foster parents. After receiving this information, the psychologist reported the matter to the police.

“During the investigation, it was found that the six accused were sexually assaulting both their two foster children and their four biological children. The six were arrested in December 2010 at their residence at Hammanskraal and Bultfontein while the children were then taken to a place of safety,” she said.

They were tried and convicted for offences against only three children. In relation to the other children, the NPA said they were too young to testify.