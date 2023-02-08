MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Killers are also real men as patriarchy deems them
Murderers are not 'monsters', but people who think they have power over women
By Malaika Mahlatsi - 08 February 2023 - 08:44
Last Thursday, South Africans awoke to yet another gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) horror story. Ntokozo Xaba, a 21-year-old student enrolled in the national diploma in integrated communications programme at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), was brutally murdered inside her Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria Gardens.
According to the police, Xaba had spent the previous night doing the most banal thing – hanging out with her friends in her residence. It is reported that one of these was her ex-boyfriend, whom she was subsequently left alone with later at night when the friends returned to their own residences...
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Killers are also real men as patriarchy deems them
Murderers are not 'monsters', but people who think they have power over women
Last Thursday, South Africans awoke to yet another gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) horror story. Ntokozo Xaba, a 21-year-old student enrolled in the national diploma in integrated communications programme at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), was brutally murdered inside her Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria Gardens.
According to the police, Xaba had spent the previous night doing the most banal thing – hanging out with her friends in her residence. It is reported that one of these was her ex-boyfriend, whom she was subsequently left alone with later at night when the friends returned to their own residences...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos