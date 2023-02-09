An 18-year-old youth is facing possible charges of rape and murder of an elderly woman and is expected to appear in the Makwane magistrate’s court in the Free State on Thursday morning.
According to the police, a six-year-old from Ditading Village of Makwane in QwaQwa discovered his 60-year-old granny's body lying on the floor covered in blood when he returned from school.
“It's alleged that on Tuesday, at about 2pm, the young boy came home from school and discovered the body of his granny. His mother and police arrived and found the 60-year-old woman, who is the sister-in-law to the son's mother, was allegedly murdered and believed to have been raped. She is a resident of Thabong-Lusaka section of Makwane Village,” said police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring.
Mophiring said it was established during preliminary investigations, that an 18-year-old boy from the same house could be involved because police found evidence which led to his arrest.
TimesLIVE
Six-year-old discovers granny's body on floor covered in blood after suspected rape
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
An 18-year-old youth is facing possible charges of rape and murder of an elderly woman and is expected to appear in the Makwane magistrate’s court in the Free State on Thursday morning.
According to the police, a six-year-old from Ditading Village of Makwane in QwaQwa discovered his 60-year-old granny's body lying on the floor covered in blood when he returned from school.
“It's alleged that on Tuesday, at about 2pm, the young boy came home from school and discovered the body of his granny. His mother and police arrived and found the 60-year-old woman, who is the sister-in-law to the son's mother, was allegedly murdered and believed to have been raped. She is a resident of Thabong-Lusaka section of Makwane Village,” said police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring.
Mophiring said it was established during preliminary investigations, that an 18-year-old boy from the same house could be involved because police found evidence which led to his arrest.
TimesLIVE
Family of Alex boy burnt with boiling water at creche disappointed by another court delay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos