SOWETAN | Lack of GBV focus in Sona worrying
By Leader - 13 February 2023 - 09:38
It was disappointing that gender-based violence (GBV) did not get much attention in the state of the nation address (Sona) last week.
Violence perpetrated against women and children was once declared to be the “second pandemic” the country was battling, by President Cyril Ramaphosa. This was at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, when GBV numbers spiked...
