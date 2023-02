Court case of policewoman accused of raping son postponed to next week

The court case of a policewoman arrested after a video showed her allegedly raping her son has been postponed to Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that the matter, which was set down for Thursday and Friday, was postponed due to technical challenges.

“It was postponed again today for Monday because of technical challenges. Everything will happen on Monday,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the hearing could not proceed due to the CRT machines (recording machines) being offline.

Earlier this month, the case was postponed for the state to verify the woman's address should the court grant her bail.