×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Funeral and memorial details for Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane announced

14 February 2023 - 14:20
Entrepreneur and author Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane will be laid to rest in a private funeral
Entrepreneur and author Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane will be laid to rest in a private funeral
Image: Instagram/ Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane

Memorial and funeral details for the late entrepreneur, author and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been announced.

Tibz was fatally shot on Friday evening with his lifelong friend, rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

Tibz's memorial service will be held on Thursday at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg.

He will be laid to rest at the weekend in a private funeral. 

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the family shared their gratitude for the support they have been receiving since the news broke. 

“Close friends, family and selected media will gather for the special tribute which will be live-streamed. His funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend. The Motsoane family are deeply moved by the national outpouring of love and support over the past few days. Financial contributions are welcomed by the family at this time,” read the statement.

The Motsoane family issued a statement on Saturday confirming Tibz's death, saying they were awaiting details from Durban police. They expressed gratitude for the support they have received.

“To us, Tebello was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. To many he was Tibz Wa Bantwana, Chief of Cool, Summer Time Cool Creator, K1 K9, and the many other names of affection. Our son was loved and he gave love in return. As we come to terms with the devastating truth that our only son is no longer with us we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days.

“We thank you for the love and support we have received and ask you to continue to lift us up in prayer before the Lord.” 

AKA’s death was an assassination, say police

Police have confirmed the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was an assassination.
News
1 hour ago

DJ Tira laments SA's high crime rate as tributes pour in for AKA and Tibz

Mourners have placed flowers outside Wish restaurant in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal where award-winning rapper AKA was gunned down.
News
8 hours ago

Tributes pour in for second victim in AKA fatal shooting, book author & celeb chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane

The fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of celebrated rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes also claimed the life of AKA's lifelong friend and ...
News
3 days ago

'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to AKA

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the English Premier League giants. He previously shared that he was ...
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home