'Gun violence epidemic in SA'
Guns take 30 lives a day in SA
Of the 73 people killed in SA daily between April and September 2022, 30 were gunned down.
According to police crime statistics for the first and second quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, 13,428 people were killed in SA in the period under review...
'Gun violence epidemic in SA'
Guns take 30 lives a day in SA
Of the 73 people killed in SA daily between April and September 2022, 30 were gunned down.
According to police crime statistics for the first and second quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, 13,428 people were killed in SA in the period under review...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos