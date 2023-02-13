×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Gun violence epidemic in SA'

Guns take 30 lives a day in SA

13 February 2023 - 07:37
Mpho Koka Journalist

Of the 73 people killed in SA daily between April and September 2022, 30 were gunned down.

According to police crime statistics for the first and second quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, 13,428 people were killed in SA in the period under review...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

AKA interview from 2019: 'People have roasted me my whole life'
Fan of AKA plays hit songs at shooting site in tribute of late rapper