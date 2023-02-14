Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs also paid tribute to the slain rapper.
“The chairman and the Motsepe family, the board of directors, technical team, players, management, staff and the entire Yellow Nation would like to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes,” wrote Sundowns.
“AKA's contribution to pop culture will continue for generations to come. His music will continue to live in our hearts. He will be sorely missed by everyone of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Forbes family as well as those close to AKA during this trying time.”
Kaizer Chiefs said he was undoubtedly one of SA‘s best artists.
“We will always remember you as a Khosi 4 Life. May your soul Rest In Peace SuperMega and may our prayers bring comfort to your family and loved ones. We will miss your contribution to the entertainment industry.”
'I am absolutely heartbroken': Man United coach Benni McCarthy pays tribute to AKA
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the English Premier League giants. He previously shared that he was thinking of getting a tattoo of McCarthy's face.
Manchester United forwards coach Benni McCarthy is the latest to his condolences to the family of the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, who was a known big fan of the team.
AKA was shot dead at a popular restaurant in Durban's Florida Road on Friday night. The fatal shooting also resulted in the death of his lifelong friend, wine owner and book author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
“I’m absolutely heartbroken to hear of the passing of my bro Kiernan Forbes AKA,” McCarthy wrote on Instagram with pictures of him the Fela In Versace hit maker.
“My condolences to Kiernan’s family and little girl. RIP Young King.”
Forbes was a massive Manchester United fan and even had a tattoo of the English Premier League giants. He previously shared that he was thinking of getting a tattoo of McCarthy's face.
He often shared his betting slips on social media backing his team to win matches.
