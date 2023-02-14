DJ Tira laments SA's high crime rate as tributes pour in for AKA and Tibz
'It is not about a celeb but about safety of ordinary people'
By Noxolo Sibiya and Patience Bambalele - 14 February 2023 - 07:09
Mourners have placed flowers outside Wish restaurant in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal where award-winning rapper AKA was gunned down.
Artists, politicians and fans arrived with bunches of flowers which were placed next to the entrance of the restaurant on Durban's Florida Road, which is famous for restaurants and nightlife...
DJ Tira laments SA's high crime rate as tributes pour in for AKA and Tibz
'It is not about a celeb but about safety of ordinary people'
Mourners have placed flowers outside Wish restaurant in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal where award-winning rapper AKA was gunned down.
Artists, politicians and fans arrived with bunches of flowers which were placed next to the entrance of the restaurant on Durban's Florida Road, which is famous for restaurants and nightlife...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos