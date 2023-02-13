×

South Africa

'He dreamt of global appeal'

'It's hard to believe AKA is gone'

13 February 2023 - 07:29

Award-winning rapper AKA’s friend Raphael Benza says he is distraught following the brutal murder of his business partner.

“It has not sunk in yet but it became a reality when I met the family on Saturday. On the 3rd day, as we prepare for his body to come home, it has been heavy for me," an emotional Benza told Sowetan on Sunday...

