Born in Katlegong, a township 35km east of Johannesburg, the brand strategist and The Colour of Wine: Tasting Change' author had always been an ambassador for good food and good wine.
In an interview with Sunday Times, Motsoane opened up about his love for food and good wine. An extract from the book by Motsoane, made it clear that he set out to break stereotypes about black people, luxury lifestyle and fine dining.
“The Colour of Wine: Tasting Change' is not a handy guide to the best wine-tasting places to visit when you are holidaying in the Cape. Those books do exist aplenty and are available if you need them. This is, rather, a beautiful keepsake about the story of how wine has transformed in SA since democracy.
“Together with an array of local recipes as well as insights from wine doyen John Platter, 'The Colour of Wine' traces the personal stories of black winemakers, chefs, sommeliers, drinkers and connoisseurs, showing how something as fundamental and earthy as wine becomes a taste of what our new world could be.”
Tributes pour in for second victim in AKA fatal shooting, book author & celeb chef Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane
Image: Instagram/ Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane
The fatal shooting that claimed the life of celebrated rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes also claimed the life of AKA's lifelong friend and celebrity author Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.
In a statement, SAPS confirmed that a 35-year-old male and another male had been shot dead on Friday night. While the identity of the second man was initially unknown, it has since been confirmed as Motsoane.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said: “It was confirmed. He [AKA] was with that man Tibz but we are not going to issue a statement in that area because we relied on information from police. Our source tells us that they were together.”
Not only was Motsoane a lifelong friend of AKA, he is also one of the people that initially managed the rapper when he first broke into the entertainment industry.
Motsoane's family is yet to release a statement.
Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Motsoane on social media.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson explained that just after 10.15pm on Friday night they responded to a shooting incident where two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”
He said a second male was found in critical condition and died despite advanced life support intervention due to extensive injuries.
TshisaLIVE believes a third person, a man thought to be AKA's bodyguard who was allegedly also hurt in the shooting incident, was taken to a hospital in Durban.
