Rapper AKA killed in shooting

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, has died.

His family has confirmed his passing.

Police confirmed that a 35-year-old male and another unidentified male had been shot dead outside a popular restaurant on Florida Rd in Durban on Friday.

"Our son was loved and he gave love in return. In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days," his family said in a statement.