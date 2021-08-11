'AKA plays no role in season two of The Braai Show'
Show caused controversy by replacing him as host with his rival rapper Cassper Nyovest
Cake Media and MakhuduCom have stated that they are the sole executive producers of season two of The Braai Show and embattled rapper AKA, real named Kiernan Forbes, “plays no role” in the new season.
This comes after the second season of the popular cooking show caused controversy by replacing AKA as host with his rival rapper Cassper Nyovest...
