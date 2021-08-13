The Braai Show producers ready for AKA showdown

The SABC confirmed that they had received legal documents from AKA’s lawyers Tailor Made Legal Solutions on Wednesday

Producers of The Braai Show are hell-bent on moving forward with the broadcast of season two, despite rapper AKA serving them and the SABC with legal letters demanding 50% copyright entitlement or cease the scheduled airing.



The solely cited executive producers of the SABC1 programme, Cake Media and MakhuduCom, told Sowetan on Thursday that they were ready for a legal showdown with AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes...