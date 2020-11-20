EP, new TV show among successes in stellar year for rapper
AKA defies Covid-19 misery with new projects
While many people are counting their losses in 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19, award-winning rapper AKA has been toasting to a lot of successes.
The controversial rapper-turned-businessman, born Keenan Forbes in 1988, has made serious headway this year. He launched his signature Cruz Watermelon Vodka in May and last week he released the Cruz Banana flavour. Last week he dropped his EP (extended play) Bhovamania that is topping the charts. And then in the same week his television show, The Braai Show with AKA, made its debut on SABC1...
