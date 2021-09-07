The Braai Show to go on despite legal drama with AKA
The SABC and production company Cake Media have assured viewers that The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest will air uninterrupted, despite all the legal drama with former host AKA over his exclusion from the second season.
The show is expected to premiere on Wednesday with former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi being the first guest...
