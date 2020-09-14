Moozlie scores lucrative partnership

Rapper and TV personality Moozlie, whose real name is Nomuzi Mabena has scored a partnership with Cruz Vodka.

Moozlie has joined award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes (Aka) in becoming long term ambassadors for the alcohol brand. The Mtv VJ search winner will bag a royalty cut for each bottle sold in the African continent.

“This is like a full circle moment for me. A seed planted over many years has finally blossomed," said Mabena.

"I appreciate that this brand respects the influence and creative genius artists bring to the table. I have no doubt this will lead to more music, more good times, more milestones and more success for the whole team.” said the female rapper.

Moozlie has long been seen as the feminine face of brands as she has also been a brand ambassador for a shoe label.