South Africa

Joburg suspends board meetings, strategic sessions

New admin awaits briefing from previous boards

10 February 2023 - 08:15
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Image: Papi Morake

The newly constituted Johannesburg mayoral committee has placed  strategic and programme management decisions that involve or require executive and senior managers on hold.

The decision was communicated on Wednesday to municipal entities, instructing that board meetings and strategic sessions be placed on hold until further notice.

The letter, which Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE has seen, was addressed to chairpersons and boards of directors and states that should there be statutory reports such as quarterly performance or audit reports that need to be considered by the boards during this period, the board chairperson may request permission to convene a meeting in writing to the city manager.

Finance MMC Dada Morero said the decision is based on their administration's entry into office and getting accustomed to the city's operations.

“A new administration has taken over and we are getting a briefing of what the different boards have been busy with so we can get an appreciation of the work being done.

“The group governance department has started that process and once we are clear boards can resume their meetings. This is to ensure they align with the objectives of the new government,” Morero said. – TimesLIVE

