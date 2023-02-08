SOWETAN | Limit silly votes of no confidence
People’s needs take a back seat as Joburg politicians bicker over power
By Sowetan - 08 February 2023 - 08:22
Having held our first all-inclusive elections in 1994, SA is very much an infant insofar as this thing called democracy is concerned. There are therefore many years of trial and error ahead of us, and there is no such thing as a perfect system of governance. And by its very nature, a democratic system is by no means a one-size-fits-all or a magic wand to make our troubles vanish.
It is in this spirit that we support the call made the Black Business Council (BBC) that there be a cap on the number of motions of no confidence a year for intents such as removing a mayor. The BBC made the call via this publication in the wake of the swearing in of the new City of Johannesburg government...
