The sister of the man who was arrested in connection with the murder of their father says she is relieved that he has been caught.
Moeketsi Mosala's sister Mamphe Mosala whose name appeared on notes scribbled on a diary found in their father's house in diepkloof, Soweto, said she no longer lived in fear.
“I got a phone call from his maternal brother, telling me that Moeketsi showed up at a family home in Ga-Rankuwa [north of Pretoria].”
She said the family called the cops.
“When I got a call this morning saying he was arrested, I felt relieved. It doesn't bring my father back but I am no longer looking over my shoulder because my name was listed in that diary, and I could have been next,” Mamphe said.
Nelson Mosala’s dismembered body was found buried in a shallow grave in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that Mosala’s son Moeketsi, 30, was arrested in Ga-Rankuwa.
Son nabbed after dad’s dismembered body found in shallow grave
Neighbours find diary with father, mother and sister listed as enemies
Image: Supplied
Family in fear after man found in shallow grave
Neighbours rang the alarm on January 28 after they realised they had not seen the old man for four days.
When the community started searching the house, they found a diary.
One of the entries read, “If they don’t let go of me, I [will] kill them all. If my father lives I have no life and manhood...”
In another note scribbled in the diary, the mother, father and sister are named as people who are enemies.
“R1,500 gun at hostel. No face, No case,” reads another entry.
Masondo said Moeketsi had been charged with murder and would appear in the Orlando magistrate’s court on Friday.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
