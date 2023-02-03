Auditor-general’s report uncovers rot in City of Joburg
Procurement regulations flouted
The City of Johannesburg has procured goods and services above R200,000 without inviting competitive bids and some of the owners of the contracted companies were relatives of municipal employees.
According to the auditor-general (AG), the city deviated and violated the supply chain management regulation, read the report it submitted to the city and Gauteng provincial legislature recently. ..
Auditor-general’s report uncovers rot in City of Joburg
Procurement regulations flouted
The City of Johannesburg has procured goods and services above R200,000 without inviting competitive bids and some of the owners of the contracted companies were relatives of municipal employees.
According to the auditor-general (AG), the city deviated and violated the supply chain management regulation, read the report it submitted to the city and Gauteng provincial legislature recently. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos