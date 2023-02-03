Patriotic Alliance president Kenny Kunene has been sworn as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg council.
Kunene was sworn in alongside EFF councillor Ennie Makhafola at the speaker's parlour in Braamfontein on Friday.
The two will form part of the newly constituted mayoral committee announced on Thursday.
Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad announced eight of his 10-member mayoral committee leaving out two vacancies for the roads and transport as well as health and social development committees.
Kunene confirmed to Sowetan he would take up the roads and transport portfolio while Makhafola will take up health and social development.
Below is the list of City of Johannesburg's new MMCs:
- Finance: Dada Morero;
- Group corporate and shared services: Loyiso Masuku;
- Environment and infrastructure services: Jack Sekwaila;
- Public safety: Sepetlele Raseruthe;
- Development planning: Eunice Mgcina;
- Economic development: Nomoya Daphney Mnisi;
- Housing: Anthea Natasha Leitch; and
- Community development: Lubabalo Magwentshu
Kunene, Makhafola sworn in as councillors
PA president to take up roads and transport portfolio
