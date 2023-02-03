×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two EFF councillors to be sworn in as MMCs

Joburg appointments affirm ANC, EFF deal

03 February 2023 - 07:14
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The deal between the ANC and EFF is taking shape after two of the latter’s councillors are expected to be sworn in as MMCs in the City of Johannesburg.

The city on Thursday announced the list of members who will form part of newly elected mayor Thapelo Amad’s mayoral council. The EFF and PA will each have two seats in the mayoral committee while the ANC will have four...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding