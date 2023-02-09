EFF councillor without matric takes MMC post snub on the chin
Sepetlele Raseruthe, the EFF member whose ambitions to become Joburg member of mayoral committee (MMC) was rejected by the party because he did not finish his matric, says he has registered to upgrade his grade 12 results.
Reseruthe's name was pushed among the 10 people who were due to be sworn in as MMCs last week. He was due to occupy the position of MMC for public safety in the City of Gold, a position that would have vastly improved his income from being just an ordinary councillor. He is the party's regional chairperson in Joburg...
