ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina has recommended murder accused Sibusiso Kula be removed as a member of parliament.
Kula, 34, was charged in January for murdering his wife Jennifer Motlhomi, 31, who was found dead on November 27, in what appeared to be a robbery gone wrong.
Speaking outside parliament on Monday, Majodina said he expected Kula to abide by the ANC's step-aside guideline which bars criminally charged members from participating in ANC activities, contesting or being nominated for positions in the party.
"According to rule 25, we've written a report about him to the national disciplinary committee [NDC] and written a report for him to step aside. The allegations against him are grave. We’ve further recommended the ANC to recall him from parliament because we can’t have such a member in parliament.
"According to our constitution, public representatives, when they do something wrong, they're meant to appear before the NDC. I’ve written for him to step aside and go through rules. The allegations against him are grave on femicide and GBV. We can't allow such allegations against a member of parliament," Majodina said.
Last week, Kula was denied bail by the Orkney magistrate’s court and the matter was postponed to February 24 for further investigations.
Kula has registered his intention to appeal.
Majodina wants ANC murder accused MP recalled from parliament
Kula is charged with killing his wife
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
