South Africa

Rugby player in court after murder of TUT student Ntokozo Xaba

06 February 2023 - 12:40
Ngcebo Thusi in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

Rugby player Ngcebo Thusi appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday after his arrest in connection with the murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Xaba.

Xaba was a third-year TUT student and resided at the university’s Ekhaya Junction residence in Pretoria, the university confirmed.

Thusi, who represented Blue Bulls country districts in the 2022 season, appeared in the court filled with students from the Soshanguve campus wanting to follow proceedings.

The case was postponed to February 13 for the state to confirm his address and profile ahead of bail proceedings.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Thusi is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The 21-year-old Xaba was found stabbed to death at the campus residence on Thursday.

According to police, she was allegedly drinking with friends, including her ex-boyfriend, on Wednesday. The friends allegedly left the two together that night, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.

TimesLIVE

