Two bodies were found at a dumping site in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
The bodies, with head injuries and stab wounds, were discovered by a resident at the Mogonong dumping site next to a cemetery in Siyabuswa.
The community member alerted police after noticing the bodies in the rubbish, said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“On arrival, police noticed the bodies of the two men and the first victim, who is dark in complexion, reportedly sustained head injuries and scratches on his body,” Mohlala said.
One man is estimated to be aged between 20 and 30 years. He was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.
The second victim is also dark and estimated to be aged between 30 and 40 years. He was wearing black shorts and a grey T-shirt, Mohlala said.
“His body shows he was stabbed with a sharp object on his throat, with minor bruises on his body.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said a dedicated team of experts will investigate the deaths.
Two men found dead at dumping site in Mpumalanga
Found with head injuries and stab wounds
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
