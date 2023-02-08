×

South Africa

Two men found dead at dumping site in Mpumalanga

Found with head injuries and stab wounds

08 February 2023 - 18:25
Police discovered two male bodies at a dumping site in Siyabuswa.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Two bodies were found at a dumping site in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

The bodies, with head injuries and stab wounds, were discovered by a resident at the Mogonong dumping site next to a cemetery in Siyabuswa. 

The community member alerted police after noticing the bodies in the rubbish, said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“On arrival, police noticed the bodies of the two men and the first victim, who is dark in complexion, reportedly sustained head injuries and scratches on his body,” Mohlala said.

One man is estimated to be aged between 20 and 30 years. He was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

The second victim is also dark and estimated to be aged between 30 and 40 years. He was wearing black shorts and a grey T-shirt, Mohlala said.

“His body shows he was stabbed with a sharp object on his throat, with minor bruises on his body.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said a dedicated team of experts will investigate the deaths.

