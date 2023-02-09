Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will on Thursday host a special memorial service for third-year integrated communication student Ntokozo Manyenzi Xaba.
Xaba, 21, was stabbed to death at Ekhaya Junction campus residence on February 2.
A suspect who is believed to be her ex-boyfriend, Ngcebo Thusi, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder. His case was postponed to next week for possible bail proceedings.
Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, TUT vice-chancellor and principal, said: “The TUT community is in mourning. Our students are inconsolable, and the staff members are grieving. On behalf of the council of the university and the entire university community, we send our deepest condolences to the Xaba family.”
Maluleke announced an institutionwide week of mourning for Xaba. This includes the TUT flag being lowered to half-mast at all campuses until the end of the week.
TimesLIVE
TUT to honour slain student Ntokozo Xaba at memorial service
Image: Supplied
Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will on Thursday host a special memorial service for third-year integrated communication student Ntokozo Manyenzi Xaba.
Xaba, 21, was stabbed to death at Ekhaya Junction campus residence on February 2.
A suspect who is believed to be her ex-boyfriend, Ngcebo Thusi, appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the murder. His case was postponed to next week for possible bail proceedings.
Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, TUT vice-chancellor and principal, said: “The TUT community is in mourning. Our students are inconsolable, and the staff members are grieving. On behalf of the council of the university and the entire university community, we send our deepest condolences to the Xaba family.”
Maluleke announced an institutionwide week of mourning for Xaba. This includes the TUT flag being lowered to half-mast at all campuses until the end of the week.
TimesLIVE
Commission for Gender Equality seeks talks with TUT on campus residence safety after killing of Ntokozo Xaba
Rugby player in court after murder of TUT student Ntokozo Xaba
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos