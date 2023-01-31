×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Phalatse blows her horn too soon

31 January 2023 - 07:30
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

Mpho Phalatse may have rushed in too soon to become the DA’s next leader when the party holds its conference beginning of April.

That is the view of several DA leaders Sowetan spoke to after the former Johannesburg mayor announced on Monday her availability to be elected as the party leader...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding