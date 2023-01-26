Meanwhile, Dada Morero who was elected mayor for just over a month last year, said the plan was to elect an interim mayor until negotiations between the ANC and EFF are concluded for Ekurhuleni.
Last year, the EFF and ANC at a national and provincial level had reached an agreement to support an EFF mayoral candidate.
However, the ANC caucus in the region, defied the party and fielded its own candidate instead of supporting the EFF’s candidate.
Both failed to get enough numbers to have either candidate elected and ousted Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell who was re-elected as mayor.
“The negotiations between the ANC and EFF resolved so that we don’t withdraw the motions again. In Joburg we have an interim mayor that will emerge from minority parties and we have accepted that decision.
“We’d made that proposal in November so we don’t withdraw the motions then. However, the EFF and ANC at the province and national levels were not ready to accept that type of proposal which came from Johannesburg.
“This means once the EFF and ANC resolve the Ekurhuleni situation then the ANC will naturally take over Johannesburg and EFF will take over Ekurhuleni as per the discussions,” Morero said.
Phalatse’s future hangs in the balance while ANC, EFF conclude horse trading talks for Ekurhuleni
Plan to give Joburg mayorship to a minority party
Image: Thulani Mbele
The ANC has taken a back seat in vying for the position of mayor in the City of Johannesburg for now as Mpho Phalatse faces three motions of no confidence.
This as negotiations between the ANC and EFF are still ongoing regarding the City of Ekurhuleni.
Should the motions against Phalatse be successful, the plan is to elect an interim mayor from the minority parties to take over the mayoral chain in Joburg.
The options for the position of interim mayor are AIC councilor Margaret Arnolds, Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele and Al-Jama-Ah councilor Thapelo Amad.
Phalatse’s chances of survival look slim to none due to a fallout between the DA and Patriotic Alliance (PA).
PA president Gayton McKenzie alleged the deal that was on the table was rejected by the DA Federal Executive on Wednesday night.
He alleged this was because Phalatse was vocal about contesting DA leader John Steenhuisen at the party’s upcoming federal congress.
“The DA approached us and we said give us an offer. The offer was to take one MMC position and we said you’re playing. Last night about midnight they gave us another offer and we said 'hell no'.
“We commend the ANC and EFF for standing down and not fielding any candidate. They said the minority parties must decide. The options are between Margaret Arnolds, Thapelo Ahmed and Colleen Makhubele. But if they can’t decide we’ll help them decide,” McKenzie said.
