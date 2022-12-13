The Gauteng Hawks descended on Tembisa Hospital on Tuesday morning to conduct a search-and-seizure operation.
This follows an investigation based on information about "irregular contracts" awarded by supply chain management at the facility to 217 service providers.
“It is alleged there exist untoward practices in relation to contracts below R500,000 [for which purchase orders were issued] between 2016 and 2022,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
She said the contracts were reported to have been conducted or allocated unlawfully, resulting in the hospital being prejudiced by more than R850m.
“In some of the contracts, hospital employees are said to have received gratification.
“The investigation team will seize all relevant materials, including documents and electronic gadgets deemed to be important in the progress of the investigation.”
Hawks swoop on Tembisa Hospital due to R850m in 'irregular contracts'
Image: Alaister Russell
