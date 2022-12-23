×

South Africa

Hawks pounce on KZN dagga 'dealers'

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 23 December 2022 - 13:10
Hydroponic dagga worth about R136,500 was confiscated by the Hawks.
Image: Supplied

A Durban man arrested by the Hawks for allegedly dealing in hydroponic dagga worth about R136,500 is due to appear in the Phoenix magistrate’s court on Friday. 

The 24-year-old man was arrested by members of the Hawks' Durban serious organised crime investigation and crime intelligence units on Wednesday at Foresthaven in Phoenix, Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

Officers received information about a suspect dealing in dagga and followed up, searching the premises. 

“During the search, 2.7kg of hydroponic dagga with a street value of about R136,500 was found. The suspect was arrested and charged with dealing in dagga,” said Mhlongo. 

Also on Wednesday, four suspects were arrested by the Richards Bay serious organised crime investigation unit for allegedly dealing in drugs. 

Mhlongo said officers carried out an undercover operation at a shop in Town Square Shopping Centre in Richards Bay. 

“The members found pre-rolled hydroponic dagga cigarettes, hydroponic dagga slopes and cannabis shampoo with a street value of about R200,000. Four suspects aged between 23 and 47 were arrested.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Richards Bay magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

