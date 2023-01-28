Gerhard Ackerman, who is currently on trial for 704 charges of rape and distribution child pornography and human trafficking, is being sought by SA police after he allegedly sold his movable property before he disappeared.
Ackerman last appeared in court on Monday, January 23, where he was being trialed for rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn, human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation. He failed to appear in court on Thursday citing ill-health.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, police went to Ackerman's home on Friday and found it abandoned.
“The investigation team acted swiftly and visited his place of residence after realising that the accused has become unreachable. On arrival they found that the accused moved out and sold all his movable assets. He has since disappeared, which is a contravention of the bail conditions. He was granted R6000 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court in 2021 on conditions that, he reports to the nearest police station on a daily basis, he is not allowed to leave Gauteng without permission from the investigating officer, he is not allowed to be in possession of a laptop or cellphone to access the internet,” said Mjonondwane.
The Johannesburg High Court issued a warrant for his arrest on Saturday.
Child trafficking suspect Gerhard Ackerman skips trial, sought by police
“State Advocate Valencia Dube approached the court with an urgent application earlier today, to have Ackerman's bail cancelled, following his failure to comply with the court order to furnish the state with a doctor's note on Friday, 27 January 2023...The state will work tirelessly to apprehend Ackerman and welcomes any assistance that the public may provide,” said Mjonondwane
Ackerman is alleged to have worked with his co-accused, acting judge Paul Kennedy, who has since committed suicide, in an alleged sex ring that lured young boys. The young boys were allegedly sexually groomed, raped and exposed to pornographic material.
