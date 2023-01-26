×

South Africa

Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins

26 January 2023 - 09:57
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza has congratulated the first Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 multimillionaires for 2023. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

A retail worker who won R25m in the national lottery says he will keep his job while he digests the huge win, while a domestic helper from the Western Cape plans to buy a bigger house with her R5.4m jackpot.

“I was so excited when I found out that I won, I screamed,” said the helper. The woman has shared her news of becoming the first Lotto millionaire of 2023, from the January 14 draw, with her daughter.

The other winner, from Cape Town, won Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of R25,564,050.

The winner, who works in the retail sector, said he will continue working. He plans to pay off his debt and buy property — and has no intention of telling anyone about his win.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winners and said the lottery operator would ensure they are offered the chance to receive advice on managing their money by a team of financial advisers.

TimesLIVE

