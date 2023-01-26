Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins

A retail worker who won R25m in the national lottery says he will keep his job while he digests the huge win, while a domestic helper from the Western Cape plans to buy a bigger house with her R5.4m jackpot.

“I was so excited when I found out that I won, I screamed,” said the helper. The woman has shared her news of becoming the first Lotto millionaire of 2023, from the January 14 draw, with her daughter.

The other winner, from Cape Town, won Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of R25,564,050.