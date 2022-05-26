Check those old Lotto tickets! Millions in unclaimed prizes are waiting to line your wallet

A PowerBall Plus jackpot of more than R7m and more than R1.7m in a Lotto jackpot are among the unclaimed winnings across the National Lottery games due to expire in six months if not claimed.

Ithuba said on April 30 there was R279,451,903 in unclaimed jackpots across all its games, including smaller winnings.

The national lottery operator has called on players to check their tickets and come forward to claim as soon as possible.

“Winnings due to expire within the next six months amount to R109,760,846.40. All National Lottery tickets remain valid for a period of up to 365 days from the date of the draw. All winning tickets that are not validated within that period will expire.

“Any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes.

“From time to time a small portion of unclaimed and expired funds are used to support the popular Guaranteed Jackpot Programme.”