×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Indian businessman lured to South Africa by kidnap syndicate: police

By TImesLIVE - 26 January 2023 - 09:56
Fordsburg in Joburg, where a multidisciplinary team traced the kidnapping suspects. File photo.
Fordsburg in Joburg, where a multidisciplinary team traced the kidnapping suspects. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Four suspects will appear in court on Thursday after their arrest in connection with the kidnapping of a visiting businessman at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

The victim was kidnapped on arrival on Friday January 20.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: “Preliminary investigations indicate the Indian businessman was lured to South Africa by the syndicate that was posing as businessmen.

“After kidnapping him, the men made ransom demands to his family in India.”

Mathe said police set up a multidisciplinary team to investigate and they traced the suspects to the Fordsburg area.

“Four cellphones including the one used to communicate with the family were seized.”

Six arrested as 'kidnap syndicate' is bust, businessman victim rescued

A kidnapping victim was rescued in the Gauteng suburb of Mayfield, on the East Rand, during a pre-dawn raid by members of the police special task ...
News
1 week ago

The victim's watch and driver’s licence were found in their possession.

A firearm and several SIM cards were seized.

“A substantial amount of money was also seized, which is believed to be ransom payments.”

Without elaborating on the circumstances of his release and the conditions under which he was kept, Mathe said: “The victim is safe and is receiving counselling.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding