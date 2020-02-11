Witnesses in Karabo Tau 'baby snatching' case accused of lying

Witnesses at the bail hearing of an 18-year-old schoolgirl who allegedly stole a baby from its mother have been accused of fabricating evidence.

This allegation was part of state prosecutor Matrose Tobinceba’s final arguments in the Bellville magistrate's court in Cape Town on Monday.

The state accused two of Karabo Tau’s defence witnesses — the isiXhosa teacher who testified that Tau was in her class on the day of the kidnapping, as well as the IT manager from Claremont High who testified that Tau was on the CCTV footage on the same afternoon — of lying to protect the teenage scholar.

“We are having trouble believing the defence's witnesses and we cannot attach weight to their evidence. Some people believe Karabo is an angel, but she doesn't want to tell us the truth. She is a dishonest person,” said Tobinceba.

Karabo was arrested for the kidnapping of a two-month-old baby from Khayelitsha on January 16.