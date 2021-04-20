Armed farmers planned Coka brothers' murder, prosecutor says
Two of the accused deny allegations
The state says the murder of the two siblings Zenzele and Mgcini Coka was committed by a group of persons or a syndicate that acted with common purpose.
This emerged at the Piet Retief magistrate's court yesterday during the bail hearing of four farmers and a foreman at Bampoen farm, who are accused of killing the Coka brothers when the siblings were apparently trying to break up a scuffle between the farmers and job seekers. ..
