A dramatic high speed chase by Limpopo police on Thursday morning led to the rescue of a kidnap victim and the arrest of a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate who was wounded during the ensuing shootout with police.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police received information about an alleged kidnapping of a Thohoyandou businessman that was in progress.

He said an intelligence-led joint operation involving the Provincial Tracking Team‚ Crime Intelligence and the Provincial Detectives‚ intercepted a kidnapping syndicate between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Ngoepe said the operatives immediately sprang into action and a joint sting operation was activated.

He said the suspects demanded a ransom‚ which TimesLIVE understands to have been R6-million‚ from the family members of the kidnapped businessman before they would release him.

"After they ordered the family to drop the ransom money at a particular point in Polokwane‚ the members monitored the drop-off point until about 1am on Thursday morning when the transaction started. Police approached the suspects and ordered them to surrender‚ but they sped off and a vehicle chase ensued‚” Ngoepe said.

He said the suspects opened fire on police‚ who returned fire during a high speed chase along the R81/ Polokwane and Mooketsi road. The chase ended about 43 kilometres from Polokwane when the driver of the suspects’ car lost control.